Sinoma to install second production line at Lebda plant

Peter Bell By 29 August 2024

Libya-based National Cement Co has signed a cooperation agreement with Sinoma of China to establish a new production line at the Lebda Cement Factory with a production capacity of 6600tpd.

The two sides agreed to conduct a series of meetings and studies in the near future to study the spatial area and quarries of raw materials. The Lebda Cement plant in El Khoms currently has a cement capacity of 1Mta. The plant is currently installing an alkali bypass system.

