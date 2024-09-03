New ISO co-processing standard

Muriel Bal By 03 September 2024

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has published a new standard, ISO 4349:2024 for the “Determination of the recycling index for co-processing.



The standard introduces a globally-accepted methodology to calculate the share of solid recovered fuels recycled in cement kilns. This share, the recycling index (R-index) is calculated on the basis of the ash content and ash composition.



The standard was developed in collaboration with the University of Leoben, Austria, and contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals 12 – Responsible consumption and production and 13 – Climate action.

