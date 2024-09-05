Eqiom awards Fives FCB Héming upgrade contract

Muriel Bal By 05 September 2024

Eqiom has awarded Fives FCB the contract to upgrade its cement grinding plant in Héming, France.



The cement producer, which is part of CRH, plans to upgrade its grinding unit with the installation of latest-generation classifier to improve separation performance and produce cement at a higher fineness with lower energy consumption levels. This will enable Eqiom to reduce the clinker factor of its cement and its CO 2 footprint.



Fives FCB will integrate an FCB TSVTM 4000 THF Classifier and an FCB TGT® filter connected to the existing circuit. The new equipment will allow Eqiom to improve the control of fineness and particle size distribution as well as separation performance, resulting in a reduced clinker factor and the ability to produce cements at higher fineness and with an improved quality. Workshop efficiency is also expected to improve and production will increase, leading to reduced energy consumption.



The project scope of work includes the design and supply of the equipment as well as civil and steel structure design, steel structure supply, steel structure and mechanical erection and commissioning.



The project will be carried out during the annual mill shutdown early 2025 and commissioning.

Published under