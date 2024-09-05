Votorantim invests US$12m in Oural solid fuel plant

Votorantim Cementos España (VCE) plans to build a US$12m solid recovered fuel (SRF) facility in its integrated plant in Oural, Spain, according to the newspaper El Progreso.
The plant will generate approximately 85,000t of SRF from municipal, industrial and commercial waste that cannot be recycled. However, total capacity would be 163,800tpa. The facility will include 5820m2 of warehouses to receive, unload, produce, store and dispatch the SRF, with minimal odour and external noise emissions.
The SRF will be used in the kilns of the companies plants of Oural, Toral de los Vados (León), Alconera (Badajoz) and La Araña (Málaga) to partially replace the fossil fuels used at this time.
The project is due to commence work next year and scheduled to be completed by 2026.
