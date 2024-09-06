Holcim names new CEO in Spain

Muriel Bal By 06 September 2024

Holcim has appointed Ricardo De Pablos as new general manager in Spain, replacing Carmen Díaz, who has been appointed Chief People Officer of the group.



From his new position as General Manager of Holcim Spain, De Pablos will continue the work carried out by his predecessor, Carmen Díaz, in the area of ??sustainability, an aspect that the company considers central to the company's philosophy and on which all business lines are focused, together with the vision of excellence towards the client or innovation in industrialized construction. These two objectives are presented as a commitment to consolidate the company as a leader in innovative and sustainable construction solutions with the aim of building progress for people and the planet.



Mr De Pablos was Commercial Director of Cement and has held various commercial positions in Holcim since 2005. These included Regional Director of Aggregates in the Levant and Regional Director of all areas in the Mediterranean market. In July 2016 he was appointed director of exports and in November 2022, commercial director of cement.



Ricardo De Pablos has a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Madrid and an Executive MBA from the Instituto Empress. In addition to having completed the General Management Program (PDG) at the IESE Business School, he has completed his training at the International Institute for Management Development,Switzerland and INSEAD, France.

