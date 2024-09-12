Christian Dedeu named new Holcim general manager Mexico

Muriel Bal By 12 September 2024

Holcim Mexico SA de CV has appointed Christian Dedeu as its new general manager for Mexico. He will succeed Jaime Hill, who was appointed as the company’s regional head of North America.

Mr Dedeu had been serving as general manager of Holcim (Argentina) SA. He holds a degree in economics from Universidad del Salvador in Buenos Aires and an MBA from IAE Business School.

Holcim Mexico said it expects that the appointmentt of Christian Dedeu will support the company’s sustainable growth objectives, ensuring that every action of the company is aligned with its mission to create a more resilient and equitable world.

"We are happy to welcome Christian to Holcim Mexico and to accompany him in this new chapter of his career," said Oliver Osswald, Holcim's region head LatAm, in a statement. "Christian's track record, experience, strategic vision and leadership will be fundamental pillars for our success and positioning in the country. I am confident that together we will achieve great things, as he has done in every country where he has been, and where his contribution will be key to the growth and diversification of our business.







Published under