Green Island Cement oyster shell cement cuts landfill waste

Peter Bell By 17 September 2024

Green Island Cement is taking the natural resource of oyster shells, which are 91 per cent limestone, to use them as the main ingredient in cement production. By upcycling oyster shells, Green Island Cement is diverting the shells from landfill.



In 2023 a total of 3300t of oysters were imported into Hong Kong. Approximately, seven per cent of the island’s greenhouse gases are from food waste. While oyster shells had been first considered for cement manufacture by Green Island Cement 20 years ago, the step had been rejected as cleaning the shells was not cost effective.

Now Great Eagle Holdings’ hotel restaurants donate the cleaned oyster shells to the cement producer. Since the programme began in March 2023, Eaton HK and The Langham Hotels have saved 8t of shells. Going forward, it is hoped that the programme will be widened to include more hotels.

