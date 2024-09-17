Sinoma Overseas to build Votorantim Z02 grinding plant

Peter Bell By 17 September 2024

Sinoma Overseas has secured an engineering and supply contract for the Z02 cement grinding station project in Brazil, along with a technical cooperation framework agreement, with Votorantim Cimentos SA. The contract scope includes the design, equipment supply, and technical services for the 150tph cement grinding station. The Z02 project is a key project within VCSA's "2028 Development Strategy" and represents the third cement grinding station project signed between the two companies, following Z10 in Brazil and Z04 project in Canada.

Sinoma Overseas Chairman of the Board, Zhu Linhe, and Votorantim’s Global Projects Director, Alvaro Lorenz, signed the contract and agreement on behalf of the two parties.

Mr Zhu expressed his sincere appreciation to Votorantim for the trust and emphasised the importance of this collaboration: “Votorantim is the most valuable client for Sinoma Overseas, this contract and agreement strengthens the strategic partnership between the two companies. It is the strong commitment of Sinoma overseas to supporting Votorantim in achieving its "2028 Development Strategy" with Sinoma’s extensive industry expertise, advanced technology, and mature localised operations.”

The technical cooperation framework agreement affirmed the commitment of both parties for pledging to collaborate in areas such as capital and operational expenditure, green energy, operations and maintenance, and global cooperation, further strengthening their strategic partnership for long-term success.

