Calderys invests in a single-site greenfield plant in India

Peter Bell By 18 September 2024

Calderys is building a new refractory plant in Bhuinpur, Khordha district, Odisha, India. Known as ‘Capes’ (Calderys Plant in East and South India), the project is a strategic investment to support customers in the country with world-class tailor made and superior quality products and services. Production at the plant is planned to begin in the 2H25.



This project will be the world's largest single-site greenfield plant dedicated to refractories and steel casting fluxes. It represents a strategic move from Calderys to expand its product range with acidic and basic bricks, and overall production capacity in line with the evolving needs of the Indian refractory market, particularly in the eastern and southern regions.

When finished, the 40-acre plant will include five state-of-the-art production lines for acidic and basic bricks and monolithics, ready-shaped products, and steel casting fluxes, as well as the very latest quality testing facilities. Construction began five months ago and is making satisfactory progress. Several manufacturing lines will be progressively commissioned starting in the 3Q25.

The aim is to establish a cutting-edge factory equipped with the latest production systems while prioritising sustainable development and the reduction of carbon emissions. By 2026, the new plant will create 350 jobs, many of which will be for technically qualified and skilled personnel.

Michel Cornelissen, president and CEO of Calderys, says: “This project is the largest single site investment in the history of Calderys. It demonstrates our commitment to India and is an important step in Calderys’ global production strategy. It is further evidence of the group’s solid growth and potential, and we are grateful to the Odisha state for its trust in Calderys.”



Ish Mohan Garg, Sr VP and MD of the Asia Pacific region of the group, emphasises: “This landmark project is a strategic move towards broadening our product portfolio to meet the evolving and unprecedented demand of the Indian refractory market. It reaffirms our commitment to giving the best products and possible service to our customers. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the government and people of Odisha for their valuable support. Our collaboration will accelerate Calderys' growth but, vitally, it will also make a huge contribution to the economic and industrial advancement of the city and the region.”

