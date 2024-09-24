GEDA supports CCB's CO2 reduction project

Peter Bell By 24 September 2024

Compagnie des Ciments Belges (CCB) is working on its climate-neutral future and GEDA is involved by supplying the project with the GEDA 2500 Z/ZP transport platform. The Gaurain cement plant in Tournai, Belgium, will reduce its CO 2 emissions/t of cement equivalent by 39 per cent by 2030 and will become completely carbon neutral by 2050.

CCB chose Verhelst Machines, who selected a GEDA 2500 Z/ZP to implement the transport of heavy loads on the 100m high main tower of the cement works.

The GEDA 2500 Z/ZP transport platform is being used at Tournai cement works for six months. It covers four levels, which are secured with the GEDA Comfort landing level doors. With maximum use, up to 200m installed height and up to 2500kg of material transport are possible. The transport platform can also be used to transport up to seven passengers to their place of work at the construction site. With a speed of 12m/min in passenger mode and 40m/min in materials mode, this can save a lot of time and money at the construction site while ensuring easier and safer transport, claims GEDA. With dimensions of 1.45m x 3.55m, the platform of the GEDA 2500 Z/ZP offers optimum space for the required tools, materials or construction workers, says GEDA.

GEDA has been working with Verhelst Machines for over 10 years by supplying construction hoists.

Published under