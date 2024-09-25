Votorantim Cimentos and Enagás sign CO2 management agreement

Muriel Bal By 25 September 2024

Votorantim Cimentos and Enagás have signed an agreement to jointly develop projects for the sustainable management of CO 2 in Spain. They will jointly participate in European funding processes, including the Innovation Funds and Projects of Common Interest (PCI), to explore future synergies.



Votorantim Cimentos will develop the technologies for capturing CO 2 in its cement plants and Enagás will study solutions for its transport, liquefaction, storage and loading onto ships in its regasification terminals, located in the catchment area of Votorantim Cimentos' plants.



According to the CEO of Votorantim Cimentos in Spain, Alan Svaiter, “The development of logistics infrastructure for the transport and storage of CO 2 in Spain is essential for the decarbonisation of our activity and for achieving our goal of climate neutrality by 2050.”



“Enagás and Votorantim Cimentos have clear synergies to jointly advance their commitments to reduce their carbon footprint and, based on the knowledge of their areas of activity, they have the opportunity to take the initiative to develop more effective sustainable CO 2 management technologies, which will be key to achieving the decarbonisation objectives in Spain and Europe,” said Enagás CEO, Arturo Gonzalo.







