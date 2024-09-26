Val d'Azergue plant benefits from new dust filters at Cruas lime works

26 September 2024

The Lafarge France’s lime plant in Cruas has commissioned new dust-proof bag filters to significantly reduce kiln dust emissions.

The design and installation of the filters required two years of studies and preparation and eight months of construction. The two high-performance bag filters, each comprising 128 bags (3.5m x 14cm diameter), replace the old water filters dating from the 1970s.



Dust emissions at the kiln outlet have been virtually eradicated, measured at less than 0.5mg/Nm3, considerably below local emission limits. Dust is now captured dry by technical textile bags and is reused as an alternative fuel by the Lafarge cement plant (Holcim France) in Val d'Azergue.

Coming into service in March 2024, the new filtration equipment marks an important milestone in the history of the site, closely integrated into the town of Cruas. Representing an investment of EUR1.5m, the project is the largest investment made on the site in 25 years.

