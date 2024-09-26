SRSMES to upgrade Dalmia Bharat classifier

Peter Bell By 26 September 2024

SRSMES Pvt Ltd has been awarded the contract to upgrade the existing classifier at Dalmia Bharat Ltd’s Bengal Cement Works in Midnapore, Line 2 (OK mill 66.6), India. This upgrade will optimise the grinding system's efficiency by reducing its specific power consumption, directly contributing to a lower carbon footprint in the cement manufacturing process.

With nearly 15 successful classifier upgrades across various segments of the cement industry, including the upcoming commissioning of a new classifier for UTCL, Maihar Cement Works Raw Mill 1, set for mid-October 2024, SRSMES Pvt Ltd continues to demonstrate its expertise in sustainable solutions.

This project further supports Dalmia Bharat Ltd’s ambitious goal of becoming carbon negative by 2040.

