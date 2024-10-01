Heavy fuel oil to be supplied to Egyptian cement factories

ICR Newsroom By 01 October 2024

Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources will provide heavy fuel oil to cement factories through a centralised distribution system starting today, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel El Wazir, announced.

The move comes in response to demands from the Cement Division of the Building Materials Industry Chamber, which called for sufficient heavy fuel oil supplies to ensure factories can operate at full capacity, reports Zawya.

Egyptian cement factories have also been instructed to prepare a report for the Ministry of Industry, detailing the prices of quarry materials over the past three years, highlighting price increases and their impact on the sector. The demands also included consistent disbursement of export support payments, extension of investors’ rights to benefit from quarry resources, and testing pozzolanic cement for compliance with standard specifications.

El Wazir further noted that a committee is reviewing the export support programme, with a focus on prioritising sectors based on local content and production technology.

