Misr Cement Group & Canal Sugar Canal Sugar form strategic partnership

ICR Newsroom By 03 October 2024

A significant strategic partnership between Misr Cement Group and Canal Sugar is set to transform agricultural and industrial waste into eco-friendly alternative fuel. This agreement reflects both companies' shared commitment to sustainable development, waste reduction and advancing the circular economy in Egypt.

By converting waste into alternative fuel, Misr Cement Group & Canal Sugar are not only lowering operational costs but also reducing carbon emissions and environmental impact. This is an essential step towards realising Egypt’s vision of a green economy.

Mr Hassan Gabry, managing director & CEO of Misr Cement Group: "This partnership enables us to decrease our reliance on conventional energy sources and reduce emissions, contributing to a more sustainable future. Our collaboration with Canal Sugar is an example of how industrial cooperation can drive both economic and environmental progress in Egypt."

Dr Kamel Abdallah, managing director & CEO of Canal Sugar: "We at Canal Sugar are dedicated to reducing our environmental footprint by integrating sustainability into all aspects of our operations. This partnership with Misr Cement Group demonstrates our commitment to creating value from waste and promoting environmental stewardship. Together, we are pioneering sustainable innovation that will drive Egypt toward a more prosperous and greener future."

Through this collaboration, both companies are exploring future opportunities for innovation in waste management, energy efficiency, and other sustainable practices that will further reduce their environmental footprint. This partnership sets a new benchmark for industrial cooperation, aligning with Egypt’s strategic goals for sustainability and a green economy.

