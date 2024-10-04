Lafarge Canada Invests in low-carbon fuel facility

Lafarge Canada Inc (Holcim) has commissioned its state-of-the-art low-carbon fuel (LCF) facility at its Exshaw cement plant in collaboration with Geocycle Canada. The US$38m facility will reduce the plant's reliance on traditional fuels by replacing up to 50 per cent of natural gas used for one of its kilns. This alternative thermal energy is derived from construction demolition waste, primarily discarded wood that would otherwise end up in landfills and emit methane.

To mark this milestone, Lafarge and Geocycle has hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will be attended by local leaders and key stakeholders. "Our commitment to building a sustainable future is at the core of everything we do," said Brad Kohl, president and CEO of Lafarge Canada (West). "The LCF project is a prime example of how innovation and collaboration can drive positive change, lowering our environmental footprint through the use of waste biomass materials while closing the material loop to conserve natural resources.”

This new facility was made possible with US$10m in funding from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) through the Government of Alberta’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) fund. “Advancing technology solutions that will help keep valuable materials in the economy and out of landfills makes good environmental and economic sense,” said Justin Riemer, CEO of Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA). “Our hope is that any positive results or lessons learned will encourage others in the cement industry to do the same, giving this investment a greater, far-reaching impact.”

The LCF facility is projected to divert up to 120,000t of construction demolition waste from landfills each year, reducing CO 2 emissions by as much as 30,000tpa.

Following the success of Lafarge’s Brookfield cement plant announcement in September, this initiative is a key part of Lafarge Canada’s broader sustainability strategy and is supported by the Government of Canada’s Low Carbon Economy Fund and grants from the Province of Alberta.

