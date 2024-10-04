Ambuja leads the industry in joining Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation

ICR Newsroom By 04 October 2024

Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Group, has become the first cement manufacturer globally to join the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation (AFID). The AFID, coordinated by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), seeks to accelerate the transition to Net Zero for energy-intensive industries in line with the Paris Agreement.

Ambuja has set a target to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050, with its targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). As part of its decarbonisation strategy, the company will invest INR100bn (US$1.19bn) in renewable energy projects, including 1GW capacity in green energy and 376MW from Waste Heat Recovery Systems (WHRS). Ambuja aims to power 60 per cent of its expanded capacity with green energy by FY28.

In the financial year 2024, Ambuja Cements used more than 8.6Mt of waste materials in its operations. The company also achieved significant environmental goals, becoming 11 times more efficient in conserving water than it consumes (water-positive) and removing eight times more plastic from the environment than it produces (plastic-negative). Karan Adani, non-executive director of Ambuja Cements, emphasised the company’s commitment to sustainability, noting, “Ambuja is already one of the lowest emission-intensity cement producers globally, and by joining AFID, we can share insights and further advance our decarbonisation efforts.”

The AFID promotes knowledge sharing and cooperation between industries to develop effective decarbonisation strategies, aligned with national and global commitments.

Published under