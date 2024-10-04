Mondi launches Paper Sacks Go Circular Spain

ICR Newsroom By 04 October 2024

Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, has co-founded an alliance to improve the circularity of used paper bags in the construction industry. The Spain-based alliance, called Paper Sacks Go Circular Spain comprises of 12 European companies from the full value chain including Mondi.



In Spain, construction waste accounts for more than 30 per cent of the total waste generated, with a recovery rate of only 48 per cent according to the latest report from the Spanish National Statistics Institute (INE).



Paper Sacks Go Circular Spain is an alliance of companies that share a common interest in closing the loop and building a circular economy for paper bags in Spain. Starting with paper bags for construction materials, the coalition will look for synergies with other construction and demolition waste streams to increase volumes and achieve economies of scale. It aims to improve the recycling of paper bags used for construction materials such as cement, plaster and insulation, balancing the sustainability and economic aspects, and is expected to have a positive impact on the industry's overall business model.



Industry associations Eurosac and CEPI Eurokraft will host the alliance, driven by a shared goal: perfecting circularity of paper bags in construction.



Next steps for the alliance include working groups on process optimisation, traceability and certification, training, best practises, communication, and synergies with other construction waste materials.

Published under