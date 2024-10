PMI Montagens Industries win gas circuit order at Votorantim plant

Peter Bell By 07 October 2024

PMI Montagens Industries will start the electromechanical Assembly project for the modernisation of the gas circuit (3V) of the R3 Mill at Votorantim Cimentos’ Itáú de Minas plant, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

This project represents not only an important step towards innovation and efficiency, but also a renewal of the trust that Votorantim places in PMI Montagens Industries. The Itau plant has a cement capacity of 2.24Mta.

