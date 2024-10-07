Flying Cement expects completion of Line II in 3QFY25

Peter Bell By 07 October 2024

According to Flying Cement’s annual report FY24, the company is actively completing a new Line- II of 9000tpd of clinker, the commissioning date of which is targeted by the FY3Q24-25.

The report adds that the company’s overall sales in FY24 increased compared to last year. The company had gross sales of PKR6.17bn (US$22.2m) compared to PKR5.72bn the previous year, and profit after taxation decreased from PKR271m to PKR51m in the same period last year due to mainly an abnormal increase in the Wapda utility tariff and a slowdown in the construction activity.

Presently, the company operates one manufacturing unit with a capacity of 1.2Mt at the Lahore—Islamabad Motorway interchange in Punjab.

Published under