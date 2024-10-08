Turboden wins 13MWe ORC power plant order at Riyadh Cement

Turboden, a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group company, has won its first project in Saudi Arabia for a 13MWe Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) plant at the Riyadh Cement Co. This important project marks a significant step forward in the search for sustainable energy solutions and in the decarbonisation of the country.



The initiative represents a historic milestone, as it is the first ORC plant ever installed in Saudi Arabia, underscoring Turboden's commitment to pioneering innovative technologies in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets. In particular, the 13MWe ORC plant, which will recover waste heat from the cement production cycle, is the largest of its kind in the world, positioning Saudi Arabia at the forefront of sustainable industrial practices. In line with the nation's ambitious Vision 2030, the project plays a critical role in advancing Saudi Arabia's decarbonisation program.

"Turboden is honoured to lead this innovative project in collaboration with Riyadh Cement Company," said Andrea La Gioia, General Manager of Turboden. "With approximately 460 ORC plants in 52 countries, including 50 for power generation from industrial waste heat, our ORC technology represents a breakthrough in the global energy landscape and we are proud to support Saudi Arabia in its transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources."

