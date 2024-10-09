Energy development organisation seeks licence to power cement industry with 18MW Hydel plant

Pakhunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) has submitted an application to NEPRA for a bulk electric power supply licence for its 18MW Pehur Hydel Power Plant in District Swabi. This plant, which has a total generation capacity of 18MW, will supply electricity to industrial consumers in the Gadoon Amazi Industrial Estate, including several cement-related companies.

The electricity will be wheeled through the network of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) via a 132kV transmission line, linking the plant to the 132kV Gadoon Grid station. Among the key consumers benefiting from this initiative are Cherat Cement Company Ltd and Cherat Packing Ltd, as well as other industries such as Premier Chipboard Ind. Ltd and AJ Textile Mills Ltd.

PEDO’s petition highlights the importance of securing reliable energy sources for industrial players, especially in energy-intensive sectors like cement production. This move is aligned with the broader energy strategy in Pakistan, aiming to enhance power reliability and reduce costs for industrial operations.

