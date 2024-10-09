Hoffman Green's zero-clinker cement to decarbonise French housing project

ICR Newsroom By 09 October 2024

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, a key player in the decarbonisation of the construction sector, has announced the expansion of its partnership with Podeliha, a leading social housing operator in the Pays de la Loire region. The collaboration focusses on the construction of the Avifaune residence, a decarbonised housing project aimed at promoting inclusive living and social diversity.

The Avifaune project, located in Avrillé, Maine-et-Loire, will use Hoffmann Green’s innovative zero per cent clinker cements, significantly reducing the CO 2 emissions generated during construction by up to five times. Podeliha, committed to sustainable urban development, has integrated these low-carbon solutions into the project, which will feature 25 rental units, including 10 specially adapted for people with reduced mobility or epilepsy. The project aims to promote the social inclusion of individuals losing independence, exemplifying the company’s commitment to environmentally responsible housing solutions.

Hoffmann Green’s involvement in this project highlights the growing role of low-carbon technologies in the cement industry. Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, stated: "The Avifaune project is a testament to the power of low-carbon solutions in the social housing sector. Our collaboration with Podeliha underscores our commitment to driving decarbonisation in the housing market."

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies is pioneering the production of low-energy, zero per cent clinker cements, advancing environmental responsibility in construction. With production facilities powered by renewable energy and innovative cold manufacturing processes, the company continues to play a leading role in the cement industry’s shift towards sustainability.

Published under