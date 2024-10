Robtek completes upgrade at Dudfield cement plant

Peter Bell By 09 October 2024

The Robtek team has recently completed the discharge seal air cowl extension at AfriSam’s Dudfield cement plant, contributing to the efficiency and performance of their operations. In the past year the Robtek team has also installed a 5m x 13.2m long kiln section, weighing 46t at the plant.

The Dudfield plant has a cement capacity of 1.8Mta and is situated in the state of Lichtenburg, South Africa.

