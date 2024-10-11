Holcim replaces cooler at Beckum plant

ICR Newsroom By 11 October 2024

Holcim (Deutschland) successfully completed a major project and celebrated in style at the Beckum cement plant, Westphalia, Germany with the so-called cooler baptism.



From July to early September, the oldest pipe cooler still in operation (nicknamed Dino) was dismantled and replaced by a new, significantly more efficient cooler. The work went according to plan and without a single accident.



The investments in the plant are just the beginning of the modernisation and decarbonisation in Beckum. The new clinker cooler alone will reduce CO 2 emissions by around 35,000tpa.

