Holcim replaces cooler at Beckum plant

Holcim (Deutschland) successfully completed a major project and celebrated in style at the Beckum cement plant, Westphalia, Germany with the so-called cooler baptism.
From July to early September, the oldest pipe cooler still in operation (nicknamed Dino) was dismantled and replaced by a new, significantly more efficient cooler. The work went according to plan and without a single accident.
The investments in the plant are just the beginning of the modernisation and decarbonisation in Beckum. The new clinker cooler alone will reduce CO2 emissions by around 35,000tpa.
