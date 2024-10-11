Suvo Strategic Minerals turns nickel slag into high-strength, low-carbon cement

11 October 2024

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (Australia) has used a zero-carbon nickel slag into a high-strength, low-carbon cement. Three samples were tested at the Makassar State University (UNM, Indonesia), giving results described as exceptional, with the highest strength reaching 37.5Mpa after just seven days.

Nickel slag is a byproduct of nickel production and is normally committed to landfill where not stockpiled. Given the need to reach net zero in this hard-to-abate industry, turning nickel slag into a low-carbon cement could be an important market opportunity.

Suvo’s Executive Chair Aaron Banks said, “We are excited to have commenced this workstream in Indonesia testing the byproduct of one of the country’s largest miners, with our ultimate goal being to manufacture an environmentally-friendly and low-carbon alternative to Portland cement. Achieving up to 37.5Mpa after only seven days is an outstanding first-round trial result for the company and could provide an entry into a large industry. If the cement industry were a country, it would only be behind China and the United States of America in CO 2 emissions.

“The world use of cement is equivalent to building New York City every 40 days. The nickel slag used in this round of testing comes with a zero-carbon footprint and the opportunity to play a part in reducing emissions in the cement industry is analogous to the role of electric vehicles in replacing internal combustion engines in the global passenger car fleet. We will now commence the next round of testing with UNM and will provide the results of both trials to PT Haudi which will allow us to advance negotiations with respect to a potential partnership and or the ongoing off take of the nickel slag and commercialisation of a low carbon cement by the company."

