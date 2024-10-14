Ecocem starts new Moerdijk silo storage

14 October 2024

Ecocem Benelux’s new silos are in full use at Moerdijk, The Netherlands. The additional 30,000t of storage will enable the company to ramp up production and help the cement and concrete industry decarbonise even faster.



Because the silos are located at the port of Moerdijk, Ecocem can have the removal of finished products or the supply of raw materials take place by water. This is another way to reduce the CO 2 footprint of our products.

