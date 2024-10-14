C-CRETE Technologies pours world’s first granite-based concrete

ICR Newsroom By 14 October 2024

C-Crete Technologies (California, USA), a producer of sustainable building materials, has achieved a milestone of creating the world’s first granite-based concrete. This concrete is devoid of Portland cement and any CO 2 emissions, poured first at a building cite in Manhattan.

C-Crete’s new granite-based concrete was poured at the site of JPMorganChase’s new global headquarters, designed by Foster & Partners, engineered by Severud Associates Consulting Engineers. Rouzbeh Savary, founder and president of C-Crete Technologies, said, “We are thrilled to introduce our new granite-based concrete at such a prestigious and iconic location. The building at 270 Park Avenue is set to become a landmark not only for its architectural grandeur, but also for its sustainable construction practices.”

Unlike using Portland cement, the production of which is responsible for approximately eight per cent of global CO 2 emissions, cement binders made from granite, zeolite and basalt emits no CO 2 during the manufacturing process. The curing process of these concretes actually captures CO 2 from the atmosphere, further enhancing the capacity to lower carbon emissions.

C-Crete's granite-based concrete maintains similar or even better performance than concrete made with Portland cement. It shows a compressive strength exceeding 5,000 psi. It demonstrates pumpability, workability, setting time and surface finish similar to conventional concrete, while meeting ASTM International standards for mechanical and durability properties, a fact verified by independent third parties. It achieves these feats while maintaining cost-parity with conventional concrete.

Published under