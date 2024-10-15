Buzzi completes sale of Ukraine operations to CRH

ICR Newsroom By 15 October 2024

Following the approval received from the local antitrust authority on 5 September 2024, Buzzi has completed the closing of the sale of its assets in Ukraine to CRH, which was signed on 20 June 2023. The sale price amounts to EUR0.1bn.

In Ukraine, Buzzi has been operating two fully-integrated cement plants and two cement distribution terminals, in addition to ready-mix concrete plants in three cities. Total revenue for the full fiscal year 2023 amounted to EUR85.6m with an EBITDA of EUR5.6m.

