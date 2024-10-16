Sinoma Overseas Brazil Co joins Rede Transformar initiative

Sinoma Overseas Brazil Co is the newest member of Rede Transformar, joining 15 other companies that are currently participating in the initiative called Rede Transformar. By becoming a supporting company of Rede Transformar, Sinoma Overseas Brazil Cobecomes part of a movement of partners generating positive social impact in society and promoting sustainable development in communities across Brazil.



The Rede Transformar is an initiative by Votorantim Cimentos that brings together partners to help improve the quality of life in low-income communities, preserve native forests, and boost social entrepreneurship. By uniting companies to enhance social investment, the initiative creates a network movement that amplifies social impact in a diversified and interdisciplinary manner.

Rede Transformar project operates in two main areas: Housing and Standing Forest. In Housing, the goal is to minimise Brazil's housing deficit by making improvements to unhealthy homes of low-income families. This action is carried out in partnership with Habitat for Humanity and aims to benefit 700 families in the regions of São Paulo (SP), Curitiba (PR), and Recife (PE) by 2030.

The Standing Forest initiative aims to promote the development of businesses aligned with the global agenda of reducing CO 2 emissions. The objective is to accelerate 38 bioeconomy businesses by 2030, generating employment and income while contributing to the preservation of ecosystems and biodiversity. This area focusses on the states of Amazonas, Pará, and Tocantins, partnering with Prosas for project management and monitoring.

"We support Votorantim Cimentos’ Rede Transformar initiative to be part of an ecosystem that promotes development, entrepreneurship, and environmental protection. We want to connect with those who need it most to help reduce social inequality in Brazil and promote opportunities. We will evolve sustainably, transforming realities and building a better future," said Andy Wang, General Manager of Sinoma Overseas Brazil Co.

