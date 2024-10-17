Mitsubishi UBE Cement Corp to collaborate with Malaysia on CCS project

Mitsubishi UBE Cement Corp (MUCC) – in collaboration with The Kansai Electric Power Co Inc, Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc, Cosmo Oil Co Ltd, The Chugoku Electric Power Co Inc, Electric Power Development Co Ltd Mitsui & Co Ltd and Resonac Corp – was commissioned by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) to conduct a survey of the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Project for the Southern Offshore Malay Peninsula in FY24 under the terms of the "Engineering Design Work for Advanced CCS Projects."

The MUCC mid-term management strategy, “Infinity with Will 2025 — MUCC Sustainable Plan 1st Step,” positions global warming as one of the most pressing issues facing the MUCC Group. Accordingly, the company has formulated an intermediate target for 2030 and a business strategy aimed at achieving carbon neutrality. In achieving this goal, MUCC recognises that decarbonisation through electrification or hydrogenation is difficult in the cement industry because CO 2 emissions from raw materials are unavoidable. Therefore, MUCC positions CCS and carbon recycling as one of the key technologies to achieve carbon neutrality.

This work will serve to study and evaluate the CCS value chain that spans from the separation, capture, liquefaction and temporary storage of CO 2 emitted by several industries, including cement, chemicals, petroleum refining and power generation, in the Kyushu, Chugoku and Kinki regions, to the transportation and storage of the liquefied CO 2 for permanent geological storage in the southern offshore Malay Peninsula, currently under development by Mitsui & Co Ltd.



MUCC will be responsible for the separation, capture, liquefaction, temporary storage and shipment of CO 2 emitted at MUCC’s Ube Cement plant in Japan. The studies will include the verification of the technical requirements and cost evaluation of the value chain. Based on the joint CCS studies carried out by Malaysia and Japan for which an MoU was concluded on 2 April 2024, MUCC will continue to conduct this work in cooperation with Mitsui & Co Ltd.

By carrying out this work, MUCC will investigate the early implementation of CCS and strive to become an industry leader in carbon neutrality by taking on the challenge of new initiatives in collaboration with local governments and other industries.

