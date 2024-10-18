Open Compute Project launches 'green concrete' trials with hyperscale giants

18 October 2024

The US-based Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) has teamed up with major hyperscale companies, including Meta, Google, AWS and Microsoft, to test and promote low-embodied carbon concrete, commonly known as "green concrete." This initiative marks a significant step toward reducing the environmental impact of data centre construction by adopting more sustainable building practices.

As part of this project, engineering and construction firm Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates Inc (WJE) is conducting research on the application of low-carbon concrete. Early results suggest that the new concrete mixtures have the potential to reduce carbon emissions by more than 50 per cent compared to traditional concrete, which relies heavily on CO 2 -intensive processes such as heating limestone in fossil-fuel-fired kilns.

The trial aligns with broader sustainability goals set by the Climate Accord and is expected to pave the way for wider adoption of environmentally friendly materials across the industry. According to George Tchaparian, CEO of OCP, this effort could have a substantial impact on the overall carbon footprint of the data centre industry, as green concrete technology scales through the supply chain.

AWS and Microsoft are already incorporating these sustainable materials into their data centre projects. AWS built 36 data centre with lower-carbon concrete in 2023 and continues to explore alternative mixes, while Microsoft is working towards its 2030 carbon-negative target by testing various low-carbon materials, including wood, hemp and earth, alongside concrete alternatives.

The project’s findings, once finalised, will be compiled into a white paper to inform the industry on the performance and viability of green concrete.

This collaborative effort is a bold step toward decarbonising construction practices and could serve as a model for other sectors looking to reduce their environmental footprint.

