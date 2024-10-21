Fortera's low-carbon cement secures US$85m in funding

21 October 2024

Fortera, the Silicon Valley developer of the ReCarb process, where CO 2 from cement or other industrial emissions is mineralised and converted to concrete ReAct binder agents, has secured US$85m in Series C funding. This funding is to pursue additional plant installations after this year’s charter facility deployment at the CalPortland Co mil in Redding, California. Fortera reports investment from previous investors Khosla Ventures and Temasek, plus first time investments from Wollemi Capital, NOVA by Saint-Gobain, Presidio Ventures and Alumni Ventures.

Fortera Co-Founder and CEO, Ryan Gilliam, said, “Due to the scale of the industry, we won’t have an impact on emission sunless we have an economic pathway to expand globally. With the launch of our first plant and close of this funding round, we’re entering into the next phase of our development as a commercial project company to accelerate low-to zero-carbon cement deployment. It’s vital to have the financial means to put operations in place to commercialise our technology, and we are honoured to have the backing and expertise of some of the most knowledgeable investment firms in project finance and the cement and concrete industry as we carve the path to zero CO 2 cement.”

Building on the CalPortland Redding template, Fortera envisions full-scale ReCarb plants mineralising upward of 165,000t of CO 2 and yielding approximately 375,000t of ReAct Blend or ReAct Pure cement annually.

