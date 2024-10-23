Lucky Cement installs 28.8MW wind power project at Karachi plant

Pakistan-based Lucky Cement announced today the successful completion and commissioning of a 28.8MW captive wind power project at its Karachi plant. The project was completed within the stipulated timelines and costs and commenced operations on 21 October 2024.

With this achievement, the company’s installed power generation capacity for self-consumption from renewable sources, including solar power and waste heat recovery plants at its Karachi and Pezu sites now stands at 55 per cent.

The installation of the wind power project is a testament to its commitment to conserving energy and promoting green energy resources. The company’s investment in renewable energy will result in cost savings and reduce the country’s reliance on imported fuel.

