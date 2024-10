FLSmidth commissions Çimsa cooler

ICR Newsroom By 23 October 2024

FLSmidth recently commissioned the new Cross-Bar® cooler at Çimsa’s Eskisehir plant in Turkey.

The project was a retrofit conversion of an SF Cooler complete with wave grates and ABC® Inlet, which will increase the cooler’s capacity from 1800tpd to 2300tpd.

The Cross-Bar cooler also benefits from a low total cost of ownership, thanks to its efficient operation and low maintenance demands, claims FLSmidth.

