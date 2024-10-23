Cemex receives funding for Rüdersdorf CCUS project

A consortium comprised of Cemex and Linde, a leading global industrial gases and engineering company, has been selected to receive EUR157m (US$169.3m) in funding from the EU Innovation Fund for a pioneering CO 2 capture project at Cemex’s Rüdersdorf cement plant in Germany.

The project, Cemex’s largest planned carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) project to date, aims to capture 1.3Mta of CO 2 from Rüdersdorf’s cement production, ultimately decarbonising the site by 2030. At Rüdersdorf, Linde’s pioneering HISORP®, CO 2 capture technology will be deployed for the first time in a unique state-of-the-art cryogenic-adsorptive process that captures CO 2 from the exhaust gas directly at the emission source. The raw CO 2 is then compressed and liquefied so that it meets the purity requirements for subsequent sequestration. Finally, the liquid CO 2 product will be transported by rail to an intermediate CO 2 Hub and shipped to an offshore storage site in the North Sea for permanent storage. This full chain CCUS project at Rüdersdorf will be further enhanced and supported by the regional generation of green electricity and the recycling of water obtained from the condensation of exhaust gases.

“Our Future in Action climate action strategy is working hard to drive several revolutionary CCUS projects across our global operations,” said Sergio Menéndez, president of Cemex Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. “While we are working hard to decarbonise using existing technology (“reduce before capture”), an important component of our Future in Action strategy is to develop breakthrough decarbonisation solutions for our industry to reach Net Zero. This project is one of those tools. The Rüdersdorf project is Cemex’s largest CCUS project to date, with all the hallmarks and credentials to make a significant contribution to the decarbonisation of the cement industry.”

