Maple Leaf Cement exhibits fall in profit during 1QFY25

ICR Newsroom By 25 October 2024

Maple Leaf Cement announced its financial results for 1QFY24-25 on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) website on 24 October. It recorded consolidated earnings of PKR1.34bn (US$4.82m), compared to PKR1.626bn YoY, a 17.28 per cent fall. The initial impression from the result shows that lesser sales coupled with higher distribution and other expenses put pressure on net profit.



Net revenue decreased to PKR15.7bn in 1QFY25 from PKR16.67bn in the last fiscal year, primarily due to lower domestic dispatches. Distribution expenses in 1QFY25 increased by 17 per cent YoY to PKR1.35bn due to the inflationary impact and implementation of axle load. The admin expenses also increased by 44 per cent YoY to Rs586m. However, the finance cost was reduced to PKR675m during this period.

by Abdul Rab Siddiqi

