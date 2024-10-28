ACCSION CO2 capture project wins EUR220m EU Innovation funding

ICR Newsroom By 28 October 2024

Aalborg Portland A/S (Cementir group) and project partner Air Liquide have received EUR220m in support from the EU Innovation Fund to establish a large-scale CO 2 capture facility by 2029. The ACCSION project is expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by 1.5Mta.

In 2022 Aalborg Portland announced a new climate plan with a very ambitious target of reducing CO 2 emissions by 70 per cent by 2030. Since then, emissions have dropped by more than 25 per cent as a result of many new initiatives to phase out fossil fuels and to market low-carbon products, claims Aalborg Portland.



With the ACCSION project, Aalborg Portland is raising its ambitions even further, meaning that Aalborg Portland could potentially produce CO 2 -neutral cement in Denmark within only a number of years. ACCSION will play a crucial role in achieving Denmark’s national climate goals in 2030.



The European Innovation Fund is one of the world's largest programmes for promoting innovative low-carbon technologies. Through this award, Air Liquide and Cementir Holding Group will contribute to the EU objectives set out in its industrial Carbn Management Startegy and its ambition to reach climate neutrality by 2050.



Emile Mouren-Renouard, Air Liquid executive committee member in change of overseas operations, said: "We welcome the support from the European Commission for the ACCSION pproject, which illistrates Air Liquide's commitment to accompany its customers to decarbonise their assets, in line with our ADVANCE strategic plan."



Francesco Caltagirone, Cementir Holding chairman and CEO, added: "This carbon capture project is a crucial milestone in our journey towards achieving net zero emissions by 2050."

