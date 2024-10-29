RAK White Cement reports AED28.5m profit in 9M24

Ras Al Khaimah Co for White Cement and Construction Materials (RAK White Cement) saw its third-quarter (July-September 2024) revenue increase by 7.5 per cent to AED63.21m (US$17.2m) in 2024 when compared with AED58.8m in the 3Q23.
The company’s net profit advanced 75.9 per cent YoY to AED9.11m from AED5.18m over the same period.
Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to AED0.018 in the 3Q24 from AED0.01 in the 3Q23.
January-September 2024
In the first nine months of 2024, RAK White posted a revenue of AED188.32m, remaining stable when compared with AED188m in the 9M23.
Net profits surged to AED28.59m in the 9M24 from AED10.41m in the 9M23.
Basic and diluted earnings per share tripled to AED0.06 in the 9M24 from AED0.02 in the 9M23.
Ras Al Khaimah Co for White Cement and Construction Materials (RAK White Cement) saw its third-quarter (July-September 2024) revenue increase by 7.5 per cent to AED63.21m (US$17.2m) in 2024 when compared with AED58.8m in the 3Q23.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email