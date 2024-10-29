Carbon Clean launches columnless CycloneCC C1 carbon capture series

Carbon capture company Carbon Clean has announced the launch of its breakthrough CycloneCC C1 series, marking the penultimate stage in the technology’s commercialisation. The CycloneCC C1 series is available in concentrations ranging between 3-20 per cent, capturing up to 100,000tpa of CO 2 .

The CycloneCC C1 unit is fully modular and columnless, achieving a height reduction of 70 per cent compared to conventional solutions. Rotating Packed Bed (RPB) technology replaces every column used in a conventional plant, which reduces the steel required by 35 per cent and lowers the unit’s carbon footprint, claims Carbon Clean. The unit footprint is up to 50 per cent smaller than conventional carbon capture plants, with its largest equipment sizes reduced by a factor of 10. Each unit is prefabricated, skid-mounted and delivered on road truckable modules, cutting the costs associated with transport, logistics, site preparation and installation. CycloneCC C1 uses first-of-a-kind technology to reduce the total installed cost of carbon capture by up to 50 per cent compared to conventional solutions.



At the heart of CycloneCC C1 is the breakthrough combination of two process intensification technologies: rotating packed beds (RPBs) and Carbon Clean’s proprietary APBS-CDRMax solvent. The application of RPBs to a carbon capture plant is a gamechanger for the sector, claims Carbon Clean. Using RPBs to replace the columns used in conventional carbon capture solutions both reduces the size of the plant and accelerates the mass transfer process, increasing CO 2 absorption.

More than 50 per cent of industrial emitters lack the space required to deploy conventional carbon capture plants. However, with its space-efficient design, CycloneCC C1 offers a viable, cost-effective route to decarbonisation, particularly for small-to-midsize emitters. CycloneCC C1 is also ideal for emitters of all sizes looking to deploy carbon capture units across multiple flue gas emission sources.

Prateek Bumb, co-founder and chief technology officer of Carbon Clean, said: “Carbon Clean is leading a similar transformation through eliminating the columns used in conventional carbon capture solutions. Delivering fully modular, columnless, replicable units with a substantially smaller footprint is a technological breakthrough.”

