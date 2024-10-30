Summit Materials' cuts ribbon on Houston DomeSilo

30 October 2024

On 22 October Dome Technology's vice president of operations Dan South attended Summit Materials Inc' ribbon cutting for its new DomeSilo, a structure 38.1m (125ft) in diameter and 11.43m (137.5ft) tall.



Dome Technology contracted with Argos USA to build the DomeSilo in Houston, Texas, and provide the structural and mechanical engineering. Summit Materials combined with Argos USA in January 2024.



The DomeSilo stores up to 50,000t of cement. Front-end loaders can fill a structure at 90-100tph, but the DomeSilo can be filled at 400-500tph. The DomeSilo features an FLSmidth Ful-Floor System with a double side-discharge floor that feeds product to the truck-loading system using an FLS Fuller-Kinyon pump, where it is made ready for delivery to US customers. Argos also operates a 2000t silo on site.

The Houston site brings in cement via ship, and because the dome stands so close to the river, mechanical screws run from the ship unloader to the side of the dome and up to the apex. According to Lane Roberts, Dome Technologies sales manager, this model provides speedy loading of up to 1200tph.

