Ecocem co-signs letter calling on UK government to begin climate leadership

31 October 2024

Ecocem has joined other prominent businesses in calling for the UK government to reassert the country’s global climate leadership position at COP29. In an open letter published on 26 October, a collective of 55 organisations, convened by the UK Business Group Alliance for Net Zero (BGA) and led by the UK Corporate Leaders Group (CLG), set out an ‘ask’ for the government to announce a new, ambitious and investable 2035 ‘Nationally Determined Contribution’ (NDC) plan.

The letter calls for an NDC that is:

• aligned with business targets

• embedded in UK policy and implementation plans

• supportive of shared global ambitions to level the playing field

• connected to climate and nature goals.

According to the BGA, the UK has a strong opportunity to bolster its global influence by presenting an NDC that aligns with the Paris Agreement and associated 2050 net zero targets. The letter highlights that this commitment would not only affirm the UK's dedication to decarbonisation but would also be a catalyst for private investment to fuel economic growth.

Susan McGarry, director of public affairs and sustainability at Ecocem, said: “The government has an opportunity to return the UK to its position as a global climate leader.

“Ecocem and our fellow signatories stand committed to collaborate with policymakers to ensure that we can support the UK in its journey to net zero. For this to happen, an ambitious and investable 2035 NDC – in line with the Paris Agreement – will be fundamental to drawing private investment. Our technology can dramatically reduce the UK’s cement industry’s emissions, but this must be paired with government action to achieve climate goals.”

