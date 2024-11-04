ABC Transport expands haulage capacity at Lafarge Africa with new CNG-powered fleet

ABC Haulage, the heavy-duty division of ABC Transport Plc, has significantly expanded its fleet capacity at Lafarge Africa’s cement plant, introducing compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered trucks to support sustainable logistics solutions. This development marks a shift towards environmentally friendly operations, reinforcing ABC Transport's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint in Nigeria's logistics sector.

As a haulage partner to Lafarge Africa since 2010, ABC Transport initially deployed flatbed trucks before expanding its fleet to include bulk cement tankers. These trucks have supported key civil construction projects across Nigeria’s south and southeast regions. Now, with the addition of CNG-powered trucks, ABC Transport not only increases its haulage capacity but also lowers emissions, a milestone in its journey toward operational sustainability.

“The adoption of CNG technology represents a crucial step in our sustainability journey,” stated Victor Nneji, group head for innovation and strategy at ABC Transport Plc. “We are dedicated to reducing environmental impact while maintaining operational excellence. By transitioning to cleaner, more efficient fuel sources, we contribute to a greener future for Nigeria’s logistics sector.”

The new CNG fleet also addresses rising diesel costs, providing a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative that promises to reduce operational expenses. Alongside this expansion, ABC Transport is investing in a state-of-the-art truck yard near Lafarge’s new evacuation road in Cross River State. This facility, equipped with modern maintenance facilities, advanced tracking systems, and on-site accommodation for staff, is expected to improve operational efficiency and safety standards.

Jude Nneji, managing director of ABC Transport Plc, noted, “This investment in CNG trucks and new infrastructure aligns with our strategy to grow and diversify our operations. Increasing our capacity at Lafarge’s cement facility by 250,000t reinforces our leadership in the haulage sector, strengthens our partnership with Lafarge, and delivers greater value to our shareholders while meeting global sustainability standards.”

Safety remains a core focus, with ABC Transport enhancing its driver training and certification in collaboration with Lafarge Africa, ensuring that all drivers uphold strict safety standards. This aligns with the Lafarge Holcim Group’s commitment to creating a safe and healthy workplace for all stakeholders.

Operating from over 76 locations across Nigeria, Benin, and Ghana, ABC Transport remains the only road transport company listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, setting benchmarks in sustainability and operational growth across West Africa’s logistics landscape.

