ASEC wins Wadi El Nile Co contract renewal

ICR Newsroom By 05 November 2024

As part of the fruitful and ongoing cooperation between the two companies in recent years, Wadi El Nile Cement Company has renewed its confidence in collaborating with the Arab Swiss Engineering Company (ASEC) by extending the contract between the two companies, originally signed in 2021, for an additional period.



The contract renewal signing ceremony was attended by Ashraf El-Kahky, chairman and managing director of ASEC, along with several directors and managers from both companies.



ASEC takes pride in the renewed trust placed in it by one of the pillars of the cement industry in Egypt and the Arab world.

