Tangshan Jidong Cement Co narrows 9M loss

Muriel Bal By 06 November 2024

Tangshan Jidong Cement Co Ltd posted a total operating revenue of CNY18,557m (US$2612m) in the first nine months of 2024, down from CNY22,344m in the year-ago period, according to the company’s posting on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



The company’s operating loss narrowed to CNY212,953m in the 9M24 period from CNY455,837m in the 9M23.



Net loss in the 9M24 improved to CNY410,839m from CNY424,720m in the equivalent period of the previous year.



Total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent company was CNY430,777m in the 9M24, an improvement when compared with CNY485,622m reported in the 9M23.

