Aggregate Industries partners neustark to set up UK mineralisation plant

ICR Newsroom By 07 November 2024

Aggregate Industries (Holcim Group) has partnered with neustark to set up a mineralisation plant in London, UK. A first small-scale mobile plant is now in operation in Greenwich, and it will start removing hundreds of tonnes of CO 2 in the coming months. A large-scale site is set to be installed in the first half of 2025 with a capacity of removing 1000t of CO 2 per year (net). Neustark’s technology helps turn waste into a carbon sink, permanently locking carbon removed from the atmosphere into processed concrete, creating crucial negative emissions.

The technology works by taking concrete from demolished buildings which is crushed and screened at an Aggregate Industries’ UK recycling site. It then undergoes a procedure in which CO 2 , captured from biogas plants, is liquified and injected into the concrete granules. This triggers a mineralisation process which permanently locks the captured carbon into the granules and can then be used to make new concrete with the recycled content inside or other building materials.

So far neustark has permanently removed more than 2500t of carbon since it launched commercially in 2023, with an aim of removing 1Mt of CO 2 by 2030.

Holcim invested in neustark last year and is collaborating with it to deploy their innovative solution at its sites worldwide, scaling up low-carbon and circular construction to multiple sites. The partnership won the 2023 Deloitte “Technology Fast 50” Venture Client Award for outstanding collaborations between startups and large companies.

Lee Sleight, Chief Executive Officer of Aggregate Industries UK, said: “We are really excited to be introducing neustark into the UK as part of our aim to decarbonise our own operations and the wider industry. This takes the battle to reduce carbon emissions to the next level through carbonation. The technology is available now and works - it can make a difference now not in five years time. This isn’t just a great carbon removal innovation but a great circular economy innovation where we are taking what was once a waste stream and reusing it, saving us from digging up virgin materials in the first place."

Valentin Gutknecht, co-founder and CEO of neustark said: “Neustark and Holcim have been working together almost since the founding of neustark five years ago. In that short timeframe, we tested and trialed the solution at lab and pilot scale, launched our first site in Switzerland, and are now our first in the UK. This is testament that a partnership between a cleantech scale-up and a global leader in building solutions can create tangible climate impact, today.

As well as the introduction of neustark to the UK, Aggregate Industries is also looking to decarbonise its wider operations including at its Cauldon Cement Plant where it is planning to capture carbon emissions from site and pipe them to permanent storage in disused gas fields underneath the eastern Irish Sea.

