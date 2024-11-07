Holcim US and Detroit Wayne County Port Authority win EPA grant

ICR Newsroom By 07 November 2024

Holcim, in close partnership with the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority (DWCPA), has been awarded a grant through the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean Ports program. The joint grant supports the Detroit Port Authority’s broader Zero-Emission Technology Deployment program to accelerate the decarbonisation of the port and improve the air quality for residents and workers.

In making this transformation and as one of the selected terminal recipients, partial grant funds have been allocated for the purchase of new electric equipment at the Holcim Detroit Terminal, in addition to a one-acre solar array to charge these vehicles.

“Holcim is honoured to have been a trusted partner with the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority in developing a successful application for the EPA’s Clean Ports program,” said Jaime Hill, North America region head for Holcim. “This funding helps us expedite our ability to meet our commitments of lowering our carbon footprint and move our operations here in Detroit into the future and as part of our commitment to a net zero future."

For more than a century, the Holcim Detroit Terminal has been integral in helping build local Detroit and Michigan, from the Comerica Park and Ford Field to the Gordie Howe Bridge, soon to be the third major crossing between the US and Canada in Southeastern Michigan.

