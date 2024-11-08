UltraTech Cement partners with UCLA on zero carbon lime Technology Pilot

UltraTech Cement Ltd, India’s largest cement and ready-mix concrete (RMC) producer, has signed an agreement with the Institute for Carbon Management (ICM) at UCLA to pilot the Zero Carbon Lime (ZeroCAL) technology at one of its cement manufacturing units. The pioneering ZeroCAL process, developed by ICM, has the potential to eliminate nearly 98 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions from limestone decomposition—a critical component of cement manufacturing.

The collaboration will involve the establishment of a demonstration plant, positioning UltraTech as the first company to implement the ZeroCAL process at scale. This effort aligns with UltraTech's broader sustainability goals and its commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. As Mr. K.C. Jhanwar, Managing Director of UltraTech, remarked, “As an industry leader, UltraTech is constantly exploring partnerships to overcome the technological barriers to decarbonise cement manufacturing. We are excited to collaborate with UCLA on this groundbreaking project, which we believe will be instrumental in delivering carbon-neutral concrete by 2050.”

Professor Gaurav Sant, director of ICM and lead researcher for ZeroCAL, highlighted the transformative potential of the technology, noting, “The ZeroCAL approach effectively eliminates CO 2 emissions associated with cement production within the established OPC clinker framework, without requiring carbon capture and storage. It also generates clean hydrogen and oxygen to heat the cement kiln.”

This collaboration underscores UltraTech’s dedication to adopting advanced technologies that support decarbonisation, reinforcing its role as a leader in sustainable cement production.

