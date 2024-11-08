Raysut Cement expands production capacity to align with Oman Vision 2040

Raysut Cement is expanding its production capacity to support Oman Vision 2040 and meet increasing regional demands. The Sohar Cement Factory, capable of producing 5000tpd, has increased its annual capacity to 1.75Mt. This expansion addresses Oman’s infrastructure needs and offers bulk and bagged forms of cement, including Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) and Sulfate-Resistant Cement (SRC).

In an interview (abstract) with local media, Dr Hilal Al Dhamri, CEO of Raysut Cement Group, emphasised that enhancing operational capacity is crucial for advancing Oman’s infrastructure. The factory has achieved a 25 per cent reduction in power consumption through new technologies, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability.

Sohar Cement has introduced “SAMHAN,” an eco-friendly cement that minimises carbon emissions while maintaining performance. The company plans to expand its product lines, invest in AI-based predictive maintenance, and explore alternative materials, reinforcing its position as a sustainability leader in the cement industry.

