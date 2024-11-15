Suvo Strategic Minerals secures government funding for low-carbon "Colliecrete"

ICR Newsroom By 15 November 2024

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd has secured AUD380,236 (US$246,151) in funding from the Australian's government under its R&D Incentive Scheme to support ongoing research into its low-carbon cement technology, "Colliecrete." The Perth-based company’s proprietary geopolymer cement formulation reportedly achieves a 50 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to traditional ordinary Portland cement (OPC).

In partnership with Murdoch University, Suvo entered an intellectual property (IP) licence agreement last year to commercialise the university’s technology for a low-carbon concrete batching plant. The collaboration, which began two years ago, aims to explore potential markets for geopolymer concrete using Suvo’s metakaolin product, with a focus on locating production sites near raw material sources.

The pilot plant at Collie, Western Australia, has been testing various geopolymer formulations, targeting a near-zero GHG alternative to OPC. Following the launch of the EcoCast Joint Venture with concrete specialist PERMAcast, Suvo is exploring additional grants for further development and commercialisation of Colliecrete and other waste-derived concrete solutions.

